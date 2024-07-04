Exhibition of 400 genuine - counterfeit products opens

To help consumers distinguish between genuine and counterfeit products, the General Department of Market Surveillance continues to open its exhibition room, displaying and identifying 400 popular consumer products.

The "Exhibition Room of 400 Genuine and Counterfeit Products" is opened on July 3.

On July 3, at No.62 Trang Tien Street, Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi, the General Department of Market Surveillance under the Ministry of Industry and Trade opened the "Exhibition Room of 400 Genuine and Counterfeit Products" to help consumers in Hanoi and beyond visit, see firsthand, and compare genuine and counterfeit goods.

The exhibition room attracts many visitors on its opening day, July 3.

A market surveillance official guides how to distinguish between genuine and counterfeit goods.

Among the 400 products on display, the most attention was drawn to essential food items such as rice, powdered milk, confectioneries, honey, beverages, and functional foods.

Checking product information by phone

Highlights included premium rice brands such as ST25 and Seng Cu, powdered milk brands like Pediasure, Glucerna, Abbott Grow, Ensure Gold, and Nguyen Ninh banh com (sweet cake made of green sticky rice and green beans).

General Director Tran Huu Linh of the General Department of Market Surveillance attends the event.

The event was inaugurated on the occasion of the 67th anniversary of the traditional day of the market surveillance force (July 3). The program runs until July 7.

By Phuc Hau – Translated by Thuy Doan