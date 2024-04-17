Exhibition aims to foster cooperation in smart urban development

More than 500 businesses from many countries and territories are displaying technologies and solutions for smart urban development at the Smart City Asia 2024 exhibition that opened in Ho Chi Minh City on April 17.

At the opening ceremony of the exhibition. (Photo: VNA)

The exhibition, in its third edition, is co-organized by Exporum Vietnam Co., Ltd, the Vietnam Automation Association, the Vietnam Digital Media Association, the Ho Chi Minh City Computer Association, and the Vietnam Institute of Digital Transformation and Innovation.

Apart from domestic firms like Viettel, VNPT, Mobifone and FPT, the event attracts the participation of firms from many countries and territories with more than 800 booths, along with national booths of the Republic of Korea (RoK), India, Finland, China and Russia.

Exporum CEO Hyundae Shin said the three-day event aims to promote cooperation in implementing smart city projects, and optimising social resources to address challenges to modern urban areas through digital technology.

Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Pham Duc Long said Smart City Asia 2024 also offers an opportunity for domestic and foreign managers and experts to share orientations, strategies, solutions and management tools in smart urban development.

The event also opens up cooperation opportunities between Vietnamese localities and enterprises both at home and abroad in this regard, he added.

At the same venue, the LEDTEC ASIA 2024 exhibition, which focuses on lighting solutions, is also underway, featuring more than 400 booths.

Vietnamplus