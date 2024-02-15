Enterprises in HCMC eagerly resume work after Tet holiday

Many businesses in HCMC today begin their first day of work after the long Tet holiday, ready to process orders and aiming for a brighter future this year.



On the first day back to work after the Tet holiday, 25 employees of Thong Nhat Rubber Co. Ltd. in Cu Chi District are busy checking the machinery of all phases to reactivate the production line. The company’s Deputy Director Nguyen Duc Hong shared that about 980 out of 1,060 employees are ready to begin their duty synchronously.

Last year, many of the company’s orders had to suddenly stop or there was a lack of order at certain times of the year. To avoid a similar situation this year, since September 2023, his organization has actively sought new clients and expanded its markets. In addition, starting manufacturing activities right now can give the company more goods delivery time and minimize the risks from current conflicts in the Red Sea area, which inevitably impacts logistics activities globally.

A similar state can be seen in Loc Troi JSC., which has just won an order of 65,000 tonnes of Bulog65 rice. An early start of production among more than 3,600 laborers in the company right after the Tet holiday ensures this order is fully processed on time.

Vissan Co. informed that since the 2nd day of the New Lunar Year, all retail stores and outlets of the company as well as its booths in supermarkets have resumed their operation. Its pig slaughterhouses began their job late night of the 4th of the New Lunar Year.

President of Long Son JSC. Vu Thai Son shared that his company, along with many other members of the Vietnam Cashew Association, chose to fully resume their manufacturing activities on February 15. Even with all the hardship last year, they still strongly believe in a brighter future thanks to positive signals this year. The markets in Europe, Japan, the US, and the Middle East increase their orders, and several cashew processing companies in Vietnam have had to operate at full capacity to meet the delivery times.

Other business associations in HCMC have reported that their workers have all returned to the workplaces from home, ready to come back to work after the Tet holiday.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade informed that it has already worked with businesses in the country to prepare a general report of possible challenges that an enterprise might face in 2024. The most troublesome one is low purchasing power globally, followed by a risk of significant price rises of input materials and logistics fee increases. This will obviously harm the competitiveness of domestic companies.

Therefore, the Ministry has directed Vietnamese Trade Offices abroad to join hands with businesses to explore new potential markets in the world. Statistics reveal that there are now 50 export markets where Vietnamese merchandise possess certain competitive advantages among 200 nations and territories. Hence, resuming work early after the Tet holiday is a sensible solution for all enterprises to obtain new orders from both key and new markets.

By Ai Van – Translated by Vien Hong