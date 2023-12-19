Enterprises encouraged to boost sales via live stream, online methods

Some businesses are promoting sales through social networks and e-commerce channels at the current time, especially period before the Tet holiday.

Merchants at Ben Thanh market earn much revenue from livestream e-commerce.

Recently, online sales through live stream form at Ben Thanh market in District 1, a live stream broadcast to promote One Commune, One Product (OCOP) at Can Gio District and so on have brought much revenue.

The above information was mentioned at the “Driving Forces of Economic Growth in 2024- Stimulating domestic consumption demand” Forum on December 19.

At the event, General Director of Kido Group Tran Le Nguyen said that during the past time, merchants have suffered from difficulties in the slump and slow-down purchasing power at wholesale markets and traditional markets while Asian countries, notably China have caught up with the trend of online shopping via TikTok.

Products are showed at a shoes booth.

Following the trend, Kido has collaborated with TikTok to establish a channel to support merchants to increase their revenue from online and live stream shopping.

In reality, Ben Thanh market has also applied technology to sell products online.

Apart from the cooperation with TikTok, the enterprise is going to collaborate with the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade to boost trading via e-commerce platforms at other traditional markets, aiming at traditional market revitalization and stimulating domestic consumption demand.

Previously, the Ho Chi Minh City Business Association called for sectors to discuss and exchange, including TikTok representatives and experts to find methods to sell more products and to seek solutions, thereby showing the effectiveness of digital transformation to merchants.

General Director of Kido Group Tran Le Nguyen also shared that the enterprise would open training sessions with the participation of key opinion leaders (KOL), key opinion consumers (KOC) and so on to help merchants sell more products.

However, it is important to have appropriate policies and strong orientations from functional agencies and city leaders.

By Thi Hong- Translated by Huyen Huong