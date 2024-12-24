Employees eagerly await forthcoming Tet bonuses

Expectations for the New Year (Tet) bonuses are high among workers. For most workers, Tet bonuses hold significant importance as a well-deserved reward for their contributions throughout the year.

Workers at Printing Joint Stock Company No. 7 in Tan Tao Industrial Park in HCMC’s Binh Tan District are busy with year-end orders

Last weekend, more than 39,500 workers and employees working at PouYuen Vietnam Company in Binh Tan District of Ho Chi Minh City were joyful when the company announced that, it would spend about VND750 billion (US$29.46 million) on Tet bonuses.

Employee Tran Ngoc Mai with nearly a decade of service at the company expressed her enthusiastic appreciation for the substantial Tet bonus she received, which exceeded VND20 million. She observed that this year's bonus surpasses that of the previous year, generating a positive and enthusiastic atmosphere among the workforce.

Earlier this December, news that Saigon Food Joint Stock Company in Vinh Loc Industrial Park would allocate VND32 billion for salaries, bonuses, and Tet welfare sparked excitement among nearly 2,000 employees.

Tran Thi Kieu Oanh, Human Resources Director of Saigon Food Joint Stock Company, shared that the company has upheld its annual Tet bonus policy due to improved business performance. Export sales rose by 17 percent, and profits surpassed projections. As part of this, the company allocated VND20 billion for the 13th-month salary bonus. For direct production workers, the Tet bonus averages VND11 million per person, accompanied by an advance payment of one month’s effective salary during the regular monthly payroll time.

The company also set aside VND3.2 billion for seniority bonuses for employees, with an average of VND1.7 million per person, the highest being VND8.5 million per person.

In recent days, Tet bonuses have become a hot topic of discussion and anticipation among employees. This concern extends beyond factory workers to include office staff at many small and medium-sized enterprises, who remain anxious due to a lack of clarity about their bonuses. While some companies announce Tet bonus details early, many employees in other organizations are still waiting to hear about their bonus amounts.

Nguyen Kieu Nhi, an employee at a graphic design firm in District 3 (HCMC), mentioned that she has yet to receive any communication from her employer regarding this year's Tet bonus. The bonus will be determined based on the company's productivity, the year's competition, and overall business performance. This is why the bonus varies each year.

Meanwhile, Lam Thi Thanh Hoa, a 45-year-old janitor at a private company in Binh Thanh District, stated that for many years, her Tet bonus has been determined by the company's managers.

Head Nguyen Thanh Do of the Legal Policy Department at the Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation assesed on this year's Tet bonuses for employees in Ho Chi Minh City, noting that early announcements of these bonuses by businesses reflect their commitment to employee welfare. This practice serves to acknowledge and appreciate the contributions of employees to the organization's production and business efforts.

According to Vice Chairman Lam Ngoc Man of the Trade Union of the Industrial Parks and Export Processing Zones in the city, 173 of 1,000 grassroots trade unions have submitted reports on the Lunar New Year bonuses for employees in 2025.

Accordingly, the highest bonus for FDI enterprises is VND237 million and the lowest is VND2.4 million. As per the updates, domestic enterprises offer highest bonus is VND200 million and the lowest is VND5 million. Most enterprises in industrial parks and export processing zones in the southern metropolis give employees a 13th month salary, some enterprises give bonuses based on seniority (from 1-2 months salary per person).

By staff writers – Translated by Dan Thuy