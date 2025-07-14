Four solutions to address legal bottlenecks facing businesses proposed

At the workshop (Photo: SGGP)

The event, co-organized by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) and the Ministry of Justice, aimed to address concerns and challenges faced by enterprises, industry associations, and business sectors.

Speaking at the workshop, Deputy Minister of Justice Nguyen Thanh Tu said that many legal provisions remain inconsistent and ambiguous, creating difficulties for businesses in implementation. He also highlighted that administrative and licensing procedures are still excessively complex and time-consuming, directly affecting corporate investment activities. Additionally, he pointed out that current financial mechanisms and resource allocations are insufficient to meet the needs of businesses.

Numerous business associations, industry groups, and corporate representatives voiced concerns over burdensome and unreasonable administrative procedures. Among the most prominent issues were the pre- and post-inspection mechanisms in food safety regulations, delays in import tax refunds, land leases, and allocation mechanisms.

Deputy Minister of Justice Nguyen Thanh Tu speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, Deputy Minister Nguyen Thanh Tu proposed four key approaches to addressing obstacles. They include legal interpretation with a focus on disseminating and clarifying relevant legal provisions, and legal guidance on developing clear mechanisms and detailed instructions for the implementation of laws.

The two others include legislative amendments through research and proposals to revise and supplement existing legal documents in order to remove regulatory bottlenecks, and issuance of resolutions aimed at promptly addressing urgent and pressing legal issues.

By Ha Nguyen—Translated by Kim Khanh