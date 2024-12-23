Employees in the electronics industry within Ho Chi Minh City are typically awarded the most generous Tet bonuses.

Electronics firms in Ho Chi Minh City offer highest Tet bonuses

The Department of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs of Ho Chi Minh City today disseminated the findings of a comprehensive survey conducted on the salary levels and Tet bonus plans within local enterprises for the year 2024.

By the end of December 20, 2024, a total of 1,570 companies in Ho Chi Minh City, employing 310,444 workers, provided insights into their salary conditions and bonus plans for the upcoming New Year and Lunar New Year 2025. The Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs of Ho Chi Minh City reported that enterprises in the electronics and information technology sectors, food processing, software development, and trade offered the highest bonuses. In contrast, smaller manufacturing firms and those relying on simpler labor tended to provide lower bonuses.

For the New Year 2025, the average bonus is projected to be approximately VND3.4 million (US$133) per person, which is a decrease from the 2024 survey results of VND4.7 million per person.

However, for the Lunar New Year in 2025, the average bonus is expected to be around VND12.7 million per person, reflecting a 3.3 percent increase compared to the VND12.3 million per person reported for the Lunar New Year in 2024.

In 2025, it is anticipated that the highest bonus for the Lunar New Year will be awarded to a foreign-invested enterprise (FDI), amounting to VND1.91 billion while the lowest bonus will be VND5.9 million. For individual bonuses during the New Year 2025, the maximum will also be VND1.8 billion again attributed to an FDI enterprise.

Among the 1,570 enterprises that submitted their bonus plans for the 2025 Lunar New Year, 394 (approximately 25 percent) reported challenges in providing Tet bonuses to their employees. These challenges stem from ongoing difficulties in production and business operations, including a decline in orders, reduced operational capacity, and issues with debt collection and loan interest payments.

These factors have adversely impacted the overall business performance and the anticipated bonuses.

Nevertheless, the majority of businesses remain committed to adhering to bonus regulations, collective labor agreements, and labor contracts, making efforts to provide Tet bonuses to their employees.

Out of 1,570 surveyed businesses, a significant proportion ( accounting for 47 percent) offer their employees a comprehensive range of benefits beyond traditional Tet bonuses. These benefits encompass a variety of measures, including the provision of gifts, vouchers, and lucky money, as well as the provision of transportation support such as shuttle buses or travel expense subsidies.

Furthermore, numerous businesses have implemented plans to organize year-end parties, providing assistance to employees who are unable to return to their hometowns during the holiday season, and facilitate extended leave periods to ensure employees have sufficient time for family reunions.

The anticipated average Tet holiday period is projected to range from 8 to 9 days, with many businesses incorporating annual leave into the holiday schedule to maximize employee time off.

By Thu Hoai – Translated By Dan Thuy