Embassies in China, Japan, India open condolence books for late Party leader

The Vietnamese embassies in China, Japan and India opened two-day respect-paying ceremonies and condolence books for Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on July 25.

Respect-paying ceremony is held at the Vietnamese Embassy in Indonesia. (Photo: VNA)

In Beijing, deputy head of the Communist Party of China Central Committee’s Organization Department Zhang Guangjun conveyed the most profound condolences on the passing of the Vietnamese General Secretary. "We are always ready to stand united and cooperate with Vietnam to advance the China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic partnership," he wrote in the condolence book.

The delegation from the Lao Embassy wrote that with the passing of General Secretary Trong, the Lao Party, State and people lost a close comrade, who had made great contributions to the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Laos and Vietnam.

US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns wrote that the US would remember the late leader's commitment to the process of reconciliation and building a future of peace, stability and prosperity in the region.

A similar ceremony was also held by the Vietnamese Consulate General in Hong Kong and Macau the same day.

Commissioner of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Cui Jianchun, Chief Executive of Hong Kong John Lee, Lao Consul General Ammala Saenchonghack, Philippine Consul General Germinia V. Aguilar-Usudan, Russian Vice Consult General Vadim Savin were among those who have paid last respects to General Secretary Trong at the general consulate.

In Tokyo, representatives from diplomatic missions of China, India, Cambodia, Laos, Russia, and the US, various Japanese government agencies and organisations, Japanese friendship associations and Vietnamese associations, students and workers living there gathered to offer incense in memory of the late Party leader and sign the condolence book.

Notable attendees included Japanese Vice Minister of Defence Matsumoto Hisashi and Special Envoy of the President of the House of Councillors Omura Shutaro.

The Vietnamese Consulate General in Fukuoka prefecture also opened a condolence book on July 24.

Governor of Fukuoka prefecture Hattori Seitaro hoped that the Vietnamese people will overcome this grief and build an ever-growing nation.

Vice Chairman of the Fukuoka Prefectural Assembly Eguchi Yoshiaki expressed gratitude for the General Secretary’s contributions to fostering friendship between Fukuoka and Vietnam.

In New Delhi, Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh, President of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party JP Nadda, General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI) Doraisamy Raja, General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) Sitaram Yechury also signed the condolence book, highlighting the late leader’s contributions to Vietnam’s progress and its relations with India.

Vietnamplus