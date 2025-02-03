Electricity consumption drops 33.4 percent during Lunar New Year 2025

Electricity consumption experienced a notable decline during the 2025 Lunar New Year holiday, with a significant 33.4 percent reduction observed compared to daily consumption levels, said Vietnam Electricity Group (EVN) this morning.

EVN announced that during the 2025 Lunar New Year holiday (from January 25 to February 2), EVN coordinated with the National Power System and Market Operator Company (NSMO - under the Ministry of Industry and Trade) to ensure safe and stable electricity supply to serve people nationwide to celebrate Tet.

Statistics show that the electricity consumption nationwide during the 2025 Lunar New Year decreased by 33.4 percent compared to normal days of the week before Tet. However, the average daily electricity consumption during Tet 2025 is still 7.8 percent higher than the same period in 2024.

During the Tet holiday of 2025, recent statistics indicate that the national load capacity during off-peak hours reached only 12,275 MW at night on January 29, reflecting a reduction of approximately 50 percent compared to normal days. Due to the diminished electricity consumption during this holiday period, various power sources are compelled to decrease their generation to align with the lower load demand.

EVN’s power generation and grid operators strictly adhered to NSMO’s directives, ensuring the safe and uninterrupted operation of the national power system throughout the 2025 Lunar New Year. During the Tet holiday, EVN’s power plants and transmission and distribution networks functioned smoothly, maintaining system stability without incidents or disruptions to electricity supply.

By Phuc Hau – Translated by Anh Quan