Efforts to improve production and business environment

The Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade has been making great strides in improving production and the business environment.

At yesterday’s online conference on solutions to promote production, business and import-export development in 2023, Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien informed that many localities were considered as the economic locomotive, but growth was very low in the first quarter of 2023, some localities increased by less than 1 percent.

The Minister revealed that according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s report, the global economic slowdown was faster than expected, affecting industrial production and import and export in the first quarter of the Southeast Asian country. Specifically, the industrial production index decreased by 2.2 percent, the export turnover decreased by 11.9 percent and the import turnover decreased by 14.7 percent.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade is making every effort to improve the business and production environment, promote domestic trade, and supply chains of domestic goods to connect production with the market while giving priority to developing the supply chain of agricultural products and food.