Efforts made to promote digital transformation in transport

The Ministry of Transport (MoI) has rolled out various measures to promote digital transformation in transport and logistics.

That is one of the eight prioritized areas in the national digital transformation program to 2030, according to Minister Nguyen Van Thang.

The minister said that all activities of the ministry have been brought to the digital environment, heading to the data-driven management over three prioritised aspects of transport infrastructure, transportation and traffic safety.

The effort is expected to speed up the progress and reduce the cost of projects in transport infrastructure construction, he said.

Le Thanh Tung, Director of the ministry's IT Center, said that all agencies of the ministry have been asked to develop their own database connected with the online public service system, heading to the provision of full public services to the people online.

Currently, three areas with highest public service demands are road, vehicle registration, and maritime services, Tung said.

Nguyen Xuan Cuong, Director of the ministry’s Department for Roads of Vietnam said that the department has provided 66 online pubic services, including the conversion of driving licences on the online national public service portal starting from November 14, 2022.

Meanwhile, Director of the Vietnam Registration Nguyen Chien Thang said that thanks to the application of technology, businesses and people can process all registration procedures online, helping save time and cost.

In the maritime area, Hoang Hong Giang, Vice Director of the Vietnam Maritime Administration, said that 97.5% of administrative procedures for vessel entry-exit activities at port are processed online, helping shorten the time for the procedures to about 20-30 minutes, thus saving cost.

Tung said that the MoT is providing 291 online public services out of total 404 services, accounting for 72%.

The ministry aims to complete a database on vehicles and drivers in all five transport areas by the end of this year, and complete the digitalisation of all data on transport infrastructure by June 2024, he said.

However, Tung said that there are many difficulties in the digital transformation process, including those during the update of health certification during the driver's licence conversion process. Only about 30% of medical facilities connecting with the ministry's public service portal can upload the certificates to the system. At the same time, difficulties also come from policy, mechanism and legal regulations, he said.

Vietnam Maritime Corporation Deputy General Director Le Quang Trung stressed the need for technology firms like Viettel and FPT to engage more deeply in the digital transformation process of logistics firms.

