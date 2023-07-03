E-portal needed for more convenience in certificate authority registration

Seeing a humble number of registration for certificate authority (CA) in HCMC after a month, SGGP Newspaper has conducted an interview with Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Information and Communications Vo Thi Trung Trinh on this matter.



At present over 11,100 CAs are successfully issued to organizations, civil servants, and public employees. Deputy Director Vo Thi Trung Trinh informed that this service has also been performed with more than 6,100 citizens in 22 districts and Thu Duc City when requested.

As to whether this CA registration can be done online or not, she stated that her organization is cooperating with CA service providers and the People’s Committees of Thu Duc City and all districts to offer a CA free of charge for each individual carrying out administrative procedures on the cyberspace. People can visit the office of their district’s People’s Committee to gain one such.

HCMC Information and Communications Department also organizes booths to provide a free CA for those in need in public events such as ‘Book Week of Journalists’ (June 17-22, 2023) on the city’s book street and the international book fair, the ‘Book Street Festival’ on 2024 Lunar New Year Holiday. To earn one CA, applicants should prepare their chip-based citizen ID card and their smart device at hand.

Right now, HCMC has no common e-portal to link CA service providers to one another for online registration. However, the HCMC Department of Information and Communications is developing one such to launch as soon as possible in order to create more convenience for the community in this application process.

Explaining the reasons why HCMC is slower than other provinces in offering this useful service to the public, Deputy Director Trinh said that the city is following its cooperation plan with the National Electronic Authentication Center and service providers to give free CAs to city dwellers. Being one of the first localities in Vietnam to offer this service, HCMC has approved the use of CAs in transactions of all organizations and businesses sited here due to their high demands on the Internet.

However, the need of individuals for a CA is rather low at the moment. In the upcoming time, the city is going to promote the use of online public services in administrative procedure handling, so this need is expected to rise soon.



Commenting on opinions about the necessity to launch consistent measures to foster services requiring individual CAs, the Deputy Director stated that this promotion of CA use among the community is a long-term mission. Hence, consistent adoption of various methods and supporting policies is essential, the first being digital transformation among state agencies, organizations, and public service providers. Then comes clear instruction for citizens to understand and master the use of their CA in the digital environment.

To both individuals and businesses, simplicity, ease of use, safety, and information security of a CA must be the top priority. Therefore, the design stage for the interface and use procedure of a CA should consider these features, along with effective security methods.

While Hanoi is seeking ways to prolong the period of free use of CAs for its dwellers, people in HCMC are still rather concerned about the policy of one-year complimentary use of CAs or other encouraging policies. Discussing this matter, Deputy Director Trinh said that the introduction of CAs to the public requires integrated and consistent measures.

HCMC must accelerate comprehensive digital transformation among state agencies and service providers. This will in turn create a favorable environment for citizens and businesses to use their own CAs while the effectiveness of this service is boosted to the fullest.