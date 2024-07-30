Business

E-commerce sales expected to reach US$30 billion in 2024

E-commerce sales in Vietnam are expected to reach US$30 billion by the end of this year.

A representative of TikTok Shop speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

The statements was made at a conference on strengthening export capabilities via e-commerce platforms which was held by the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Trade Promotion Agency and the city’s Investment and Trade Promotion Centre (ITPC) on July 29.

Vietnamese consumers averagely spend approximately VND800 billion (US$31.8 million) to buy goods sold on the five e-commerce platforms including Shopee, Lazada, Tiki, Sendo, and TikTok Shop every day.

At the meeting (Photo: SGGP)

The total revenue of these e-commerce platforms reached VND143.9 trillion in the first six months this year, up 54.9 percent compared to the same period last year and the growth rate of retail sales of goods of 7.4 percent in the first half of the year, according to the General Statistics Office of Vietnam (GSO).

Deputy Director of the HCMC Investment and Trade Promotion Centre (ITPC) Le Hoang Tai said that the center will enhance cooperation with TikTok, Alibaba.com, OSB Technology Investment JSC, an authorized agent of Alibaba.com, TikTok Shop seller, relevant individuals and organizations to strengthen export capabilities via e-commerce platforms.

