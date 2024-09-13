Drug-using foreigners in opulent apartments found

Upon examining numerous opulent apartments in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 4, law enforcement officials found that numerous foreign nationals were abusing drugs and had failed to register for temporary residency.

Taiwanese men are arrested for using drugs

District 4 Police said on September 13 that they had previously conducted numerous inspections of high-rise apartments and found numerous instances of order and security violations. Numerous drug cases were among them.

Most recently, on May 15 at approximately 8:45 p.m., two technology-savvy motorbike taxi drivers reported to the police that they were given orders to deliver at the V.D. apartment building located in Ben Van Don Street of District 4. Before transporting, the two drivers made sure everything was in order. They found two packages inside; one with three nylon bags containing 12.78 grams of marijuana and another with two nylon bags containing 11.049 grams.

Police soon jumped into an investigation and arrested L.B.D. (born in 1988) and R.R. (born in 1995, both South African nationals). During the raid into their apartment, the police seized an additional 68.72 grams of marijuana along with many related objects and documents. To date, the police have prosecuted and detained L.B.D. and R.R. for "Buying, selling and organizing illegal use of narcotics".

Additionally, in May 2024, four men including N.T.T.X. (born in 1991), T.T.C.H. (born in 2000), N.D.T. (born in 1999), and K.J. (born in 1993—were found by the police during an inspection of an apartment on the 15th floor of the T.G. apartment building in Ben Van Don Street. They are Singaporean men. Additionally, 0.7137 grams of ketamine and a plastic plate containing ketamine were seized.

After a quick test, all four foreign men tested positive for drugs. Searching N.T.T.X.'s residence, the police seized more drugs. Through investigation, the police prosecuted and temporarily detained N.T.T.X. and T.T.C.H.

Previously, at noon on March 24, the police also inspected an apartment in the T.G. apartment building (Ben Van Don street). In the apartment, there were J.G.J. (born in 1999) and K.J. (born in 2000, both Taiwanese - Chinese nationals) but they had not registered their residence. Through inspection, the police discovered that there was still a substance suspected to be Ketamine in the house.

When the police searched another apartment, they found L.Y., a Taiwanese national who was born in 1980. The three of them tested positive for drugs, according to a quick test conducted by the police. After conducting an investigation, the police charged J.G.J. with "organizing illegal use of drugs" and placed him under arrest. Foreign nationals who test positive for drugs will be deported back to their home countries by District 4 Police, who will report them to the Ho Chi Minh City Police Department.

By Chi Thach – Translated By Anh Quan