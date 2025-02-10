Drug Administration affirms adequate Tamiflu supplies, unnecessary stockpiling

The Drug Administration of Vietnam (DAV) affirmed adequate Tamiflu supplies, saying that stockpiling of the drug is not unnecessary.

Many people rush to purchase Tamiflu for seasonal flu prevention

Amid the rising seasonal flu cases, many people rushed to purchase Tamiflu (containing Oseltamivir) for prevention and treatment. A representative of the Drug Administration of Vietnam under the Ministry of Health today urged the public not to stockpile the medication, assuring that the supply of Oseltamivir-based drugs remains stable.

The Drug Administration has confirmed that there is currently an adequate supply of Tamiflu in the market. Importing companies report having over 10,000 boxes in stock, with an additional 30,000 boxes recently distributed to wholesalers. Furthermore, an additional 50,000 boxes are expected to be imported shortly.

Domestic pharmaceutical companies are also actively producing and supplying drugs containing Oseltamivir, the active ingredient in Tamiflu. Currently, over 300,000 tablets are available in the market at the same selling price.

The Drug Administration advises against unnecessary stockpiling of Tamiflu.

Dr. Do Duy Cuong, Director of the Center for Tropical Diseases at Bach Mai Hospital, emphasized that while Tamiflu can be an effective treatment option for influenza, it is crucial to remember that it requires a prescription and must be administered under the close supervision of a qualified medical professional because this drug is used to inhibit virus replication, reducing the ability of the virus to adhere to the respiratory tract and not all patients with influenza can use Tamiflu.

Studies show Tamiflu is most effective when administered within the first 48 hours of flu onset, as prescribed by a doctor. It is an important to note that Tamiflu is a prescription medication and should be used primarily in cases at high risk of severe complications.

In addition, people need to clearly distinguish between cold and flu symptoms. A cold is when the body is exposed to cold wind and cold rain, often causing mild fatigue, and will heal on its own in a few days, while flu is a disease caused by the influenza virus that causes respiratory symptoms, such as cough, fever, stuffy nose, sneezing, difficulty breathing and can cause dangerous complications that require treatment. About 80 percent of flu cases are mild and can heal on their own. Only cases with prolonged, continuous high fever and lung damage need to be hospitalized for treatment.

The Drug Administration of Vietnam has warned that those exploiting the epidemic to inflate drug prices for personal gain will face strict penalties under Clause 4, Article 15 of Decree 87/2024/ND-CP. Individuals found guilty will be fined between VND50 million-VND80 million (US$3,152) , while organizations will face a double penalty. Violators will also be required to rectify the consequences, including reimbursing customers for any illicit profits gained from the violation.

By Nguyen Quoc – Translated by Anh Quan