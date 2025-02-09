MoH urges to take precautions against measles, influenza, respiratory diseases

Amid a recent increase in cases of measles, influenza, and other respiratory diseases, the Ministry of Health (MoH) has issued an urgent advisory urging the public to take proactive measures to protect their health.

In a dispatch sent yesterday to People's Committees nationwide, the ministry urged local governments, organizations, and citizens to take proactive measures to curb the spread of infections and safeguard public health.

The Ministry of Health cited the World Health Organization’s warning that measles is on the rise in many countries, while influenza syndromes and acute respiratory infections have also shown signs of increasing rapidly since the end of 2024.

In Vietnam, the number of flu cases has increased locally since the end of 2024 and during the Lunar New Year 2025, but there has been no sudden change compared to previous years. In particular, the common influenza virus strains are influenza A/H3N2, A/H1N1 and influenza B.

Plus, though the number of measles cases decreased compared to December 2024, there is still an increase in some localities.

The Ministry stated that currently, the winter-spring weather with humid climate are favorable environments for the virus’ development and wide spread. In addition, the high demand for travel, trade and festival activities at the beginning of the year increases the risk of disease outbreaks.

Therefore, the Ministry of Health has urged provincial and municipal authorities to ramp up vaccination efforts amid rising cases of measles and other infectious diseases. Special focus should be placed on individuals who have missed or not completed their measles immunization.

Authorities should also ensure high vaccination coverage under the Expanded Immunization Program to strengthen community immunity and prevent outbreaks, the ministry emphasized.

At the same time, the Ministry encourage people to proactively get vaccinated against influenza meanwhile women of childbearing age shout have shots against measles and rubella. As cases of influenza, measles, and acute respiratory illnesses have risen, the Ministry of Health has directed local health authorities to strengthen disease surveillance and emergency preparedness.

Health departments must closely monitor outbreaks, track suspected cases in hospitals, schools, industrial zones, and communities, and ensure rapid response measures are in place. Authorities are also required to secure sufficient medical personnel, equipment, and supplies to handle potential case surges effectively.

By Quoc Lap – Translated By Anh Quan