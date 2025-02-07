Health workers, people urged to take preventative measures against influenza

Cold, humid winter-spring weather in the Northern region is creating favorable conditions for the spread of infectious diseases, especially seasonal flu. Health workers and people have been urged to take preventative measures against influenza.

A medical staff administers influenza vaccines to an infant

The number of measles cases increases rapidly with dangerous complications. Epidemiological surveillance by the Department of Preventive Medicine under the Ministry of Health indicates that most recent seasonal flu cases in the country are influenza A, with hospitals treating numerous patients suffering from severe complications.

At the Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Ho Chi Minh City, Head of the Examination Department Dr. Vo Xuan Huy reported that 18 to 20 severe flu cases are currently hospitalized, with complications including pneumonia, respiratory failure, and sepsis.

Elsewhere in the country, at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi, the number of critically ill seasonal flu patients is on the rise.

Among them is a 62-year-old patient from Quang Ninh Province with a history of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Hospitalized with fever, cough, and worsening breathing difficulties,the patient was placed on a ventilator in the Intensive Care Center due to severe respiratory failure. Despite days of treatment, the patient’s prognosis remains critical.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), influenza affects approximately 1 billion people globally each year, with 3 to 5 million severe cases and between 290,000 and 650,000 deaths. In Vietnam, an estimated 600,000 to 1 million cases of seasonal influenza are recorded annually. The country's key surveillance system for acute viral pneumonia continues to detect cases, with about 10 percent of influenza patient samples testing positive for influenza A (H1N1).

In 2024, Vietnam reported nearly 290,000 cases of seasonal flu, resulting in eight deaths, according to the Ministry of Health. While the overall number of flu cases decreased, the number of fatalities saw a concerning increase of 5 deaths, representing a rise of almost 200 percent.

The majority of these deaths were attributed to the influenza A/H1N1 strain and predominantly affected individuals with pre-existing chronic health conditions. In many regions of the world, including Japan, China, Europe and North America, acute respiratory infections caused by agents such as seasonal influenza virus, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human pneumonic plague virus (hMPV) are also on the rise.

According to Director of the Department of Preventive Medicine Dr. Hoang Minh Duc, seasonal flu is a common infectious disease which can cause serious complications such as pneumonia, myocarditis, encephalitis and even death, especially in the elderly, children, pregnant women and people with underlying diseases. People should proactively prevent seasonal flu by getting vaccinated to prevent dangerous complications.

The Ministry of Health is closely monitoring the evolving epidemic development domestically and updating the epidemic situation globally. This surveillance allows them to provide timely guidance and direct local authorities and health units to implement appropriate measures.

Doctor at the National Tropical Diseases Hospital treats patient with pneumonia caused by flu

The Ministry is committed to disseminating accurate and comprehensive information to the public, aiming to avoid both unnecessary panic and complacency amid the ongoing developments of pandemic.

Number of hospitalized measles cases increases rapidly Dr. Nguyen Dinh Qui, Deputy Head of the Department of Infectious Diseases of Ho Chi Minh City-located Children's Hospital 2, said that the number of measles cases has been increasing rapidly recently. On average, each day, the hospital admits some 50-70 child inpatients with measles, including about 15 new cases. Most of the children come from other provinces and cities, have not been vaccinated, and some cases have complications of pneumonia requiring respiratory support. Ho Chi Minh City's Children's Hospital 1 is currently treating over 60 inpatients daily for measles. Experts are fretted this outbreak could be more prolonged than past ones and anticipate a further rise in cases following the Lunar New Year holiday due to increased travel and gatherings. Dr. Bach Thi Chinh, Medical Director of the VNVC Vaccination System, reports a surge in flu vaccinations since the fourth day of Tet, when their nearly 220 facilities nationwide reopened. Records show a nearly 200 percent increase in vaccinations for both children and adults compared to typical days.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan