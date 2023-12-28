Drill of Cyber Information Security takes place in HCMC

From December 26 to 29, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Information and Communications organized a drill on Cyber Information Security in live and online form at Quang Trung Software Park in District 12.

At the drill

This is an activity to raise awareness and information security skills for staff in charge of information technology of departments, agencies, and businesses in Ho Chi Minh City.

The teams participated in the exercise in three main contents including combating the prevention of ransomware attacks by data encryption via websites which are hijacked, preventing remote code execution from Fortinet devices through heap-based buffer overflow vulnerabilities and fighting to prevent attacks via public wifi access locations.

Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Information and Communications Vo Minh Thanh said that participants of the actual cyber information security drill are staff operating the Socio-Economic Information Synthesis System and the Portal System for receiving and answering information from city dwellers, businesses and organizations in Ho Chi Minh City.

According to the representative of the Vietnam Cybersecurity Emergency Response Teams/Coordination Center (VNCERT/CC), most provinces, cities, ministries and agencies deployed real-time drills on cyber security in 2023. additionally, three national-scale drill programs have discovered more than 400 security vulnerabilities in the systems of agencies and organizations.

By Bui Tuan - Translated by Anh Quan