Dong Nai to handover construction site for Nhon Trach Power Plant 3, 4 in April

The People’s Committee of Dong Nai Province said that the locality has made efforts to hand over the construction site for Nhon Trach Power Plant No. 3 and No. 4 in April.

The People’s Committee of Dong Nai Province yesterday had a working session with the Office of the State Steering Committee for significant national and energy projects on the implementation situation of Nhon Trach Power Plant No.3 and Nhon Trach Power Plant No.4.

According to PetroVietnam Power Corporation being an investor of the projects, the works progress of Nhon Trach Power Plant No.3 and Nhon Trach Power Plant No.4 has reached over 80 percent of the volume.

It is expected that the commercial electricity generation progress of Nhon Trach Power Plant No.3 and Nhon Trach Power Plant No.4 will be implemented in November 2024 and May, 2025, respectively.

Therefore, PetroVietnam Power Corporation proposed Dong Nai Province allocate land funds as well as sign a land lease contract in April 2024.

Besides, Dong Nai Province asked Ong Keo Industrial Park- the infrastructure investor of the projects to collaborate with relevant units to construct the sewer lines and come into an agreement regarding infrastructure lease costs to soon hand over the site.

Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Dong Nai Province Vo Van Phi said that the locality strived to hand over the site in April and consulted the Steering Committee Office to propose the Ministry of Construction soon submit the project evaluation to the Prime Minister for the adjustment approval of the general planning of Nhon Trach new urban area and to allow Dong Nai Province to implement the compensation, site clearance together with general planning adjustment.

