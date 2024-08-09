Law

District 4 Police dismantle drug trafficking network from Cambodia to HCMC

On August 9, the District 4 People's Committee (HCMC) presented immediate awards to units with outstanding achievements in successfully dismantling an illegal drug trafficking and sales network from Cambodia to Vietnam.

61199aaa6dc3c99d90d2-2287.jpg.jpg
aec4251ad273762d2f62-8095.jpg.jpg
District 4 leader awards units with outstanding achievements.

Ms. Do Thi Truc Mai, Vice Chairwoman of the District 4 People's Committee, commended the District 4 Police, the District 4 Procuracy, the Drug Crime Investigation Police Department (PC04), and the Technical Operations Department (PA06) of the HCMC Police for their success in dismantling the illegal drug trafficking and sales network from Cambodia to Vietnam.

Earlier, the District 4 Police had broken up a drug trafficking ring operating within the district and other areas of HCMC. The police arrested two ringleaders, Nguyen Phuong D., 24, and Dinh Van H., 33, both residing in Dong Nai Province, along with several other suspects.

9ceaedd94eb1eaefb3a0-5682.jpg.jpg
Seized evidence

The seized evidence included nearly 10 kg of various drugs (10,000 ecstasy pills, 3 kg of crystal meth), two cars, and several other related items. Following this, the PC04 Department expanded the investigation and successfully dismantled a drug trafficking network transporting illegal substances from Cambodia to Vietnam, arresting four suspects and seizing over 26 kg of various drugs.

In connection with this case, Lieutenant General Le Hong Nam, Director of the HCMC Police, issued a commendation letter to the District 4 Police and the specialized units of the HCMC Police for their efforts in dismantling this drug network.

By Chi Thach – Translated by Thuy Doan

