Diplomacy, foreign affairs help Vietnam promote position, power on world stage
SGGP
In the context of global changes, challenges and deep economic downturns, 2023 was a fruitful year for Vietnam on the international stage with impressive achievements in various fields and fulfilling its international responsibilities.
Through three diplomacy channels of the Party, State and people, Vietnam has established diplomatic relations with 193 countries in the world so far.
Among them, Vietnam now has a Comprehensive Strategic Partner with six countries, including three nations being Permanent Members of the United Nations Security Council; a Strategic Partnership with 12 countries and a Comprehensive Partnership with 12 nations.
The country has trade relations with more than 200 countries and territories and has become a member of more than 70 key international organizations and forums.
The relationship between the Communist Party of Vietnam and Communist Parties and other Political Parties in various countries has been developing. The National Assembly’s foreign affairs become more proactive and active to promote relations with parliaments of many countries, thereby deepening and enhancing the position and prestige of the National Assembly of Vietnam in international forums, especially within the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) and Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).
In terms of economics, the scale of Vietnam's GDP (gross domestic product) in 2023 was estimated to reach US$430 billion, ranking third in ASEAN and among the top 40 largest economies in the world.
Besides, the foreign affairs sector also has actively contributed to promoting international economic integration and cooperation; actively mobilized and attracted resources serving new growth driving forces, green finance resources, investment in energy transition and high technology.
Bustling and diverse cultural diplomatic activities took place in 2023 with the purpose of strengthening the connection between Vietnamese culture and the essence of cultures from other countries around the world. Especially, the values of President Ho Chi Minh's ideology, morality and lifestyle continued to be honored in many countries.
Vietnam is a member with active contributions and responsibilities in tackling global issues such as reducing emissions, adapting to climate change, participating in United Nations peacekeeping operations in Africa and sending forces to Turkey for quake rescue missions.
The above efforts have received trust from the international community. Currently, the country holds various positions inlcuding Vice President of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA)'s 77th session, Member of the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council for the 2023-2025 tenure, Member of the UNESCO Executive Board for 2021-2025 tenure and various important positions in other multilateral mechanisms and forums.
Foreign affairs and diplomacy help Vietnam promote its new position and power facilitating the country development and protection.
Vietnam has been proactively and actively engaged in comprehensive and deep integration efforts, continuously contributing to enhancing Vietnam's position on the world stage.