Diplomacy, foreign affairs help Vietnam promote position, power on world stage

In the context of global changes, challenges and deep economic downturns, 2023 was a fruitful year for Vietnam on the international stage with impressive achievements in various fields and fulfilling its international responsibilities.

Through three diplomacy channels of the Party, State and people, Vietnam has established diplomatic relations with 193 countries in the world so far.

Among them, Vietnam now has a Comprehensive Strategic Partner with six countries, including three nations being Permanent Members of the United Nations Security Council; a Strategic Partnership with 12 countries and a Comprehensive Partnership with 12 nations.

The country has trade relations with more than 200 countries and territories and has become a member of more than 70 key international organizations and forums.

The relationship between the Communist Party of Vietnam and Communist Parties and other Political Parties in various countries has been developing. The National Assembly’s foreign affairs become more proactive and active to promote relations with parliaments of many countries, thereby deepening and enhancing the position and prestige of the National Assembly of Vietnam in international forums, especially within the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) and Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

In terms of economics, the scale of Vietnam's GDP (gross domestic product) in 2023 was estimated to reach US$430 billion, ranking third in ASEAN and among the top 40 largest economies in the world.

Besides, the foreign affairs sector also has actively contributed to promoting international economic integration and cooperation; actively mobilized and attracted resources serving new growth driving forces, green finance resources, investment in energy transition and high technology.

Bustling and diverse cultural diplomatic activities took place in 2023 with the purpose of strengthening the connection between Vietnamese culture and the essence of cultures from other countries around the world. Especially, the values of President Ho Chi Minh's ideology, morality and lifestyle continued to be honored in many countries.

Vietnam is a member with active contributions and responsibilities in tackling global issues such as reducing emissions, adapting to climate change, participating in United Nations peacekeeping operations in Africa and sending forces to Turkey for quake rescue missions.

The above efforts have received trust from the international community. Currently, the country holds various positions inlcuding Vice President of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA)'s 77th session, Member of the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council for the 2023-2025 tenure, Member of the UNESCO Executive Board for 2021-2025 tenure and various important positions in other multilateral mechanisms and forums.

Foreign affairs and diplomacy help Vietnam promote its new position and power facilitating the country development and protection.

Vietnam has been proactively and actively engaged in comprehensive and deep integration efforts, continuously contributing to enhancing Vietnam's position on the world stage.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong (R) and Chinese Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping before entering talks at the Party Central Committee headquarters in Hanoi on December 12, 2023.﻿

On the afternoon of December 13, 2023, Vietnam and China issued a joint statement on continuing to deepen and elevate the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries and building a Vietnam-China community with a shared future that has strategic significance.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong (R) presides over an official welcoming ceremony for President of the United States Joe Biden on his State visit to Vietnam in the afternoon of September 10, 2023. On this occasion, the leaders of both countries issue a joint statement on elevating their nations’ relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for the purposes of peace, cooperation and sustainable development.

On the morning of August 28, 2023, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) presides over the official welcoming ceremony for Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong on his official visit to Vietnam. ﻿

Currently, Singapore ranks first among 111 countries and territories investing in Vietnam, with an investment of over US$6.8 billion in 2023, accounting for 18.6 percent of total foreign investment in Vietnam.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) and his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte make a cycling tour through some streets in the capital city of Hanoi on November 2, 2023.

President Vo Van Thuong (R) presides over an official welcoming ceremony for South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol at the Presidential Palace on June 23, 2023. The relationship between the two nations has made significant progress and was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2022.

President Vo Van Thuong (left) holds talks with Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio on November 27, 2023 right after a solemn welcome ceremony for the official visit of the Vietnamese President, his spouse and a working delegation of Vietnam to Japan. Both sides issued a joint statement on elevating Vietnam-Japan relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for the purposes of peace and prosperity in Asia and the world.

Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue (C) together with Chairman of the National Assembly of the Lao People's Democratic Republic Saysomphone Phomvihane and President of the Cambodian National Assembly Samdech Khuon Sudary attend a closing ceremony of the first Summit of the National Assembly of three countries Cambodia - Laos - Vietnam (CLV) which takes place in Vientiane, Laos on December 6, 2023.

During an official visit to the Kingdom of Thailand in the morning of December 9, 2023, Chairman of the National Assembly of Vietnam Vuong Dinh Hue attends tbe inauguration ceremony of Vietnam Town in Udon Thani Province. This is the first Vietnamese Town in Thailand as well as in the world.

The scene of an official welcoming ceremony for Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh and his spouse during their State visit to Vietnam at the Presidential Palace in the capital city of Hanoi on November 1, 2023.

By Hoang Vinh- Translated by Huyen Huong