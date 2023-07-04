Digital-based, green-oriented development HCMC's two new development models

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Institute for Development Studies, digital-based and green-oriented development are two new development models of the southern metropolis.

Digital business platform - a ready-made infrastructure that companies can use to quickly build out their online presence instead of building from scratch - mainly focuses on e-commerce, transportation and food delivery, travel, finance, and media.

Amongst the five above-mentioned segments, e-commerce proportion is the largest in the country, accounting for 47.7 percent. However, the speed of development of digital infrastructure in Vietnam has not met the practical needs; plus, the legal framework has also not kept pace with the growth of e-commerce; subsequently, regulatory agencies had no choice but to impose old legal regulations on the new model.

Regarding green economic development, businesses are undergoing transformation, but the implementation process also encountered many difficulties and obstacles due to lack of capital, lack of information, mechanisms, management capacity and poor strategic vision.

Therefore, the Institute recommended Ho Chi Minh City leaders identify digital transformation programs, and new economic fields such as digital economy, sharing economy, green economy, and circular economy as a fundamental role for new development directions in the future; the city needs to mobilize all resources to carry out these programs afterward.