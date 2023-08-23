Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh passes away at 61

Time and place of the respect-paying, memorial and funeral ceremonies for the deputy prime minister will be announced later.

Le Van Thanh, a native of Tan Lien Commune, Vinh Bao District, Hai Phong City, was born on October 20, 1962.

Before being appointed as deputy prime minister in April 2021, Thanh served as a Vice Chairman of Hai Phong People’s Committee, then Secretary of Hai Phong Party Committee, and Chairman of Hai Phong People’s Council.

Thanh was also a member of the Party Central Committee in the 12th and 13th tenures, and a deputy to the 12th legislature.