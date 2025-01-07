Deputy PM outlines 3 key solution groups to drive sustainable economic growth

At the 17th Vietnam Economic Scenario Forum (VESF 2025), Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phoc outlined three key solution groups to drive stronger and more sustainable economic growth.

The 17th Vietnam Economic Scenario Forum - VESF 2025 with the theme "Reform - creating an era of growth and prosperity: Breakthrough solutions to achieve high growth and sustainable development in the new era" witnessed the presence of Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phoc.

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phoc expressed gratitude for the initiative to organize the forum, highlighting that the annual Vietnam Economic Scenario Forum has provided numerous proposals for the Government, ministries, and local authorities. These contributions have been instrumental in refining strategies for effectively guiding and managing the economy towards stronger and more sustainable development.

Reflecting on the accomplishments of the previous year, the Deputy Prime Minister noted that the nation successfully met all 15 socio-economic targets. The GDP growth reached an impressive 7.09 percent, surpassing expectations, while the country's economic standing improved by two positions, now ranking 33rd globally.

Additionally, budget revenues exceeded projections. Notably, the import-export turnover approached US$800 billion resulting in a trade surplus of $24 billion, a figure that sets a new record.

Deputy Prime Minister, Ho Duc Phoc, highlighted three critical groups of government solutions during the forum. He emphasized that refining policies remains a vital endeavor to foster significant development.

Furthermore, he pointed out the importance of infrastructure development. By 2025, it is anticipated that approximately VND800 trillion (US$31.56 billion) will be allocated from public investment to support major projects, including highways, ports, Long Thanh airport, and the North-South high-speed railway. Lastly, he underscored the essential role of solutions related to science and technology, innovation, and the training of high-quality human resources.

In his opening remarks at the 17th Vietnam Economic Scenario Forum (VESF 2025), Vice President Chu Van Lam of the Vietnam Economic Science Association and Editor-in-Chief of Vietnam Economic Magazine, highlighted the exceptional significance of this year's forum. He emphasized that 2025 marks the culmination of the current socio-economic development plan (2021-2025) and serves as a pivotal year for establishing a robust foundation for the forthcoming 2026-2030 development period.

