Deputy PM emphasizes need for advanced urban railway technology

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha has emphasized the importance of selecting advanced urban railway technology during the first meeting of a task force established to accelerate urban railway projects in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

Deputy PM Tran Hong Ha speaks at the meeting (Photo: SGGP)

The meeting, held in Hanoi on May 15, underscored the Government's commitment to developing a robust urban railway network in Vietnam's two largest cities.

Deputy PM Ha, who is also head of the task force, also stressed the need to ensure mastery of the chosen technology throughout the entire project lifecycle, from design and production to operation and management, towards forming an urban railway industry in the country.

The Ministry of Transport (MoT) and the two cities were asked to work closely together to build a comprehensive plan for urban railway development.

The MoT was tasked with promptly building mechanisms, policies and legal frameworks for the management and operation of the urban railway system. This includes issuing standards and regulations for technology, machinery, elevated and underground railways, passenger stations, organizational structures and workforce training.

During the implementation of urban railway projects, attention must be paid to developing the urban transportation construction industry, with key domestic firms involved, the leader noted.

According to the approved master plan, Hanoi will build 10 urban railway lines with a total length of 417.8 km while Ho Chi Minh City will construct 11 lines stretching around 229.1 km.

To date, Hanoi has completed and put into operation one line, the 13km Cat Linh – Ha Dong. Two other lines, Nam Thang Long-Tran Hung Dao and Nhon-Hanoi station totaling 24 km are under construction. Meanwhile, HCM City is building two lines - the Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien and Ben Thanh - Tham Luong, with a total length of 20.74km.

According to Chairman of the Hanoi People's Committee Tran Sy Thanh, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City need to build an additional 18 urban railway lines, which is a significant volume of work that requires a comprehensive, breakthrough and synchronous solution package.

VNA