Demands for home repair, car refurbishment services increase

As the Lunar New Year is approaching, home repair, cleaning, and vehicle refurbishment and maintenance services in Ho Chi Minh City experience a significant surge.

A car wash station in HCMC

The vibrant and uplifting atmosphere compensates for the slower revenue periods these services typically encountered.

Since the beginning of January, the number of cars at auto repair and accessory shops has been quite large. At the Hyundai showroom on Highway 13 in Thu Duc City, cars are lined up waiting for maintenance.

According to employee Nguyen Nam, the shop is witnessing a surge in customer demand for a wide range of services, including rim and tire checks, brake maintenance, engine servicing, body painting, and heat-insulating film installation. This early demand indicates a shift in customer behavior, as many are now opting to complete these services in advance of the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday.

At Tan Chau auto repair shop on Le Duc Tho Street in Go Vap District, employees work relentlessly. The shop has four areas for car washing, heat-insulating film application, and accessory installation. All of which are full of cars, and vehicles arriving later have to temporarily park outside to wait their turn.

Car refurbishment services represent the primary source of revenue for the shop. Clients frequently opt for packages that include cleaning of the exterior, interior, and engine compartment, as well as treatments for the paint surface. For new vehicles, customers typically request the installation of heat-insulating film and enhancements to entertainment systems, including speakers and panoramic cameras.

A notable shift in customer behavior has been observed this month, with a significant increase in demand for car repair services. Shop owner Nguyen Tan Chau reported that is a stark contrast to December when proactive customer outreach was necessary to maintain business activity.

Le Thanh Long, owner of Tuoi O To shop on An Duong Vuong Street in District 5 revealed that at the end of the year, the number of cars coming to the shop is nearly 100 cars a day, double the number in normal days.

While awaiting his turn at the shop, a man named Le Hung residing in District 5 said that prior to Tet, he typically has his car serviced and refurbished. This practice ensures a safe mode of transportation during the spring season and fosters a fresh mindset as he welcomes a new year filled with hope and good fortune.

Car dealerships are experiencing a surge in demand for services like patching, painting, and other repairs, with customer volume nearly doubling compared to last December. Many customers are willing to wait several days, even a week, for service.

The price of painting a whole car is about VND20 million-VND30 million depending on the car line and model.

Tran Quoc Dat, a sales representative at the Mazda Tan Son Nhat showroom in Phu Nhuan District, noted that the majority of car owners prefer to take their vehicles to authorized dealers for repairs rather than opting for outside services, as this helps mitigate potential risks. As a result, authorized car dealerships in Ho Chi Minh City are currently experiencing a high volume of customers.

A prevalent belief among many individuals is that a clean and refreshed living environment is crucial for welcoming the Lunar New Year. Therefore, the period preceding the Lunar New Year is typically characterized by a heightened focus on home cleaning and maintenance activities.

The owner of a 1-ground-floor, 2-story house in District 12’s Thanh Loc Ward which was built more than 5 years ago said that he commissioned a construction contractor to renovate his home prior to the Lunar New Year because the walls are somewhat degraded due to moisture. He was complaining that the contractor experiencing a high volume of work during the peak holiday season, was unable to complete the renovations within the expected timeframe, leaving the homeowner unable to occupy the property as planned.

House renovation near Tet holiday is a money-making niche market for many construction companies in Ho Chi Minh City. The level of renovation depends on the needs of the homeowner, the cost ranges from VND30 million-VND200 million. Compared to building a new project, house repair work is less financial risk; thus, contractors are interested in it.

Similarly, some people need to have their houses cleaned up to welcome Tet holiday but they hardly find professional cleaners of prestigious companies. The prevailing market rates for house cleaning services in Ho Chi Minh City range from VND80,000 to VND100,000 per hour. Highly experienced cleaners may command higher rates, typically between VND100,000 and VND120,000 per hour. Alternatively, service providers may offer pricing based on the square footage of the premises, with typical rates ranging from VND45,000 to VND50,000 per square meter.

Nguyen Yen, member of Osimi apartment building's management board, advocates for a more proactive approach to finding housekeepers, suggesting that utilizing personal networks and social media platforms can be more cost-effective than relying on intermediary agencies. However, she emphasizes the importance of exercising due diligence and selecting reputable service providers.

By Duc Trung – Translated By Anh Quan