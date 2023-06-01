Delays in Vinh Hao-Phan Thiet-Dau Giay expressway project components

The implementation and construction of the remaining categories, such as intersections, crossroads, frontage roads, and barriers, are progressing slowly and not meeting the requirements.

The Ministry of Transport has recently issued a dispatch urging the Vietnam Road Administration and Project Management Board (PMU) No.7, as well as the Thang Long PMU, to prioritize traffic safety during the temporary operation period of the main route of the component project, specifically Vinh Hao - Phan Thiet and Phan Thiet - Dau Giay. Furthermore, they are instructed to expedite the overall completion of the project.

The component projects of the Vinh Hao - Phan Thiet and Phan Thiet - Dau Giay sections, which are part of the investment project for constructing several sections of the North-South Expressway East, have completed the main routes and are now ready for temporary operation.

However, a substantial amount of work still needs to be completed to fully operationalize the entire project. In particular, the implementation and construction of remaining categories, such as intersections, crossroads, frontage roads, and barriers, are progressing slowly and not meeting the requirements.

The MoT has instructed the directors of PMU No.7 and Thang Long PMU to assume responsibility and collaborate with relevant units to expedite the completion of the remaining components before June 30. Furthermore, these units are asked to review and update all traffic safety categories along the route, ensuring completion by June 15.

In particular, PMU No.7 and Thang Long PMU are required to guide the contractors responsible for managing, operating, and maintaining the temporarily operationalized sections. It is crucial to allocate adequate personnel to regulate traffic at highway entrances and exits. Close coordination with management agencies is necessary to promptly address any issues that may arise during the operation.

The MoT mandates that the investors and contractors assume complete legal and ministerial responsibility in the event of any traffic safety incidents during the construction process.