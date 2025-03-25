Defence minister receives Polish military delegation

Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang hosted a reception in Hanoi on Monday for a visiting high-level delegation from the Ministry of National Defence of Poland led by its Secretary of State Pawel Bejda.

Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang (right) had talks with Poland's Secretary of State at the defence ministry Pawel Bejda on March 24. (Photo: VNA/VNS)

Minister Phan Van Giang expressed his pleasure at the sound traditional friendship between the two countries over the past 75 years. Especially, during Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh's official visit to Poland in January 2025, leaders of the two countries agreed to elevate the bilateral relationship a strategic level. This will be a foundation for the two nations to continue developing cooperation in many areas, including defence, he stated.

For his part, Bejda conveyed the greetings of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Poland Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz to Minister Phan Van Giang.

He briefed the host on the outcomes of his earlier talks with Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien, underlining that the two sides discussed the progress of their past cooperation and agreed to further enhance collaboration in areas where both countries have potential and needs. The Polish Secretary of State expressed his confidence that, with the political determination, goodwill, and efforts from both sides, Vietnam-Poland defence cooperation will develop strongly in the future.

Lauding the outcomes of the talks between Bejda and Deputy Minister Hoang Xuan Chien, Minister Phan Van Giang acknowledged the positive results of defence cooperation between the two countries over the past years, based on the memorandum of understanding on bilateral defence cooperation signed in 2010. Notable areas of cooperation include delegation exchanges, particularly at the high level, training, UN peacekeeping, and defence industry.

General Phan Van Giang affirmed that in the coming period, the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence will direct relevant agencies to continue implementing the agreed contents, with a view to promoting increasingly effective and practical defence cooperation in line with the overall relationship between the two nations.

VNA