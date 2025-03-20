Decree on foreign investment in Vietnamese financial institutions amended

The Vietnamese Government has issued a new decree stipulating that foreign investors could only buy treasury stocks that were purchased by credit institutions before January 1, 2021.

Total foreign ownership in Vietnamese commercial banks is capped at 30 percent, with some exceptions, under Decree No. 69/2025/ND-CP. (Photo: SGGP)

Decree No. 69/2025/ND-CP amends several provisions of Decree No. 01/2014/ND-CP regarding foreign investment in Vietnamese financial institutions. The changes specifically address purchase methods, ownership limits, and investor obligations.

Accordingly, total foreign ownership in Vietnamese commercial banks is capped at 30 percent, with some exceptions, while that in non-bank credit institutions is no more than 50 percent.

In special cases involving weak or troubled financial institutions, the Prime Minister will decide on the ownership percentage of a foreign organization or a strategic foreign investor. The new decree also allows foreign ownership in commercial banks undergoing mandatory transfers to exceed 30 percent but not surpass 49 percent of charter capital, provided the bank is not majority state-owned.

If foreign investors surpass the regulated thresholds, they must reduce their ownership percentage within six months to comply with the limits.

When the total foreign ownership in a credit institution exceeds the legal threshold, foreign investors cannot purchase additional shares until total foreign ownership falls below the prescribed limits.

The decree will take effect on May 19, 2025.

Vietnamplus