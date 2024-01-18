Science/technology

Da Nang strives for software exports to reach US$161.8 million

The Central City of Da Nang will make efforts to have US$161.8 million in software exports in 2024.

Young people at an exhibition on software

The Department of Information and Communications of Da Nang City has just said that in 2023, the total revenue of the Information and Communications industry is estimated to reach VND36,571 billion (US$1,4 billion), an increase of 8.1 percent compared to 2022 while software export turnover reached $147.8 million, reaching 101.25 percent of the plan, an increase of 12 percent compared to 2022.

Da Nang City has so far had background-based databases, about 100 specialized data shared for common use and 400 Internet of things monitoring devices that provide real-time data deployment for the construction of the Danang chain platform.

In particular, with the digital administrative procedure results database, people and businesses don’t need to submit paper copies, but also helps state agencies eliminate or reduce about 180 administrative formalities for re-issuance of residents’ personal papers which were lost or damaged.

With the theme ‘Universalization of digital infrastructure, creative digital applications to develop the digital economy - New driving force for economic growth and labor productivity’ in 2024, the Da Nang Information and Communications sector planned to strive to increase revenue by 8.9 percent compared to 2023 and achieve $161.8 million for software export revenue.

By Xuan Quynh - Translated by Anh Quan

