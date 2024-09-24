Da Nang kicks off largest technology exhibition in tourism industry

The Exhibition and Forum on Innovation and Technology for the Hotel Industry (Horecfex Vietnam 2024) was opened in the Centrally-run city of Da Nang on September 23.

Nearly 50 booths showcase technological products and services in the tourism sector at this event. (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Quynh)

The Vietnam Hotel Association in collaboration with Ariyana Convention Center Da Nang co-organized this event.



The Horecfex Vietnam 2024 will last until September 24 welcoming over 2,000 delegates including entrepreneurs and 55 speakers from eight countries worldwide.

Overview of the workshop (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Quynh)

During the two-day event, nearly 50 booths showcase technological products and services in the tourism sector, and nine workshops focus on applying new technologies and digital transformation in hotel management in the modern era.

Delivering a speech at the opening ceremony, Vice President of the Vietnam Tourism Association and President of the Vietnam Hotel Association Do Thi Hong Xoan said that Horecfex Vietnam 2024 is the first and largest technology event in the tourism sector, providing new information on technology applications and innovations in the industry of hotels, restaurants and food services.

Thereby, it contributes to enhancing the travel experience for visitors to Vietnam as well as promoting the sustainable development of Vietnamese tourism.

By Xuan Quynh- Translated by Huyen Huong