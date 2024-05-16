The Customs of Vietnam will open a strict inspection to prevent smuggling and illegal transportation of gold and foreign currency from May 20, 2024 to May 20, 2026.

The Customs of Vietnam launches campaign to prevent gold, foreign currency smuggling

The Customs of Vietnam today informed press agencies nationwide that this unit had just issued a plan to combat smuggling and illegal transportation of gold and currency across the border.

The Vietnam Customs reported that recently, the smuggling of gold and foreign currency into Vietnam has emerged when the gap of gold prices and foreign exchange between and other countries is so wide.

Some times, the domestic price of SJC bullion bars has been higher than the world gold price by about VND18 million per tael.

To follow the Minister of Finance’s guidelines about the prevention of smuggling and illegal transportation of gold and currency across border crossings, the General Department of Customs has issued a plan to control and combat smuggling and illegal transport of gold and currency between Vietnam and other countries.

The customs force will increase the use of equipment for customs inspection and supervision such as container scanners, luggage scanners, online surveillance camera systems, and online surveillance vehicles.

Notably, in this plan, the Customd of Vietnam affirms that it will strictly inspect and control the luggage of passengers entering and exiting the country, including flight attendants, flight crew and express delivery goods, increasing the inspection rate for luggage and express delivery goods from key countries and key routes.

At the same time, customs staff will carefully check luggage and shipments suspected of smuggling and illegal transportation of gold and currency across border crossings.

The Customs agency requires units to complete this plan before May 17 and start implementation from May 20, 2024 to May 20, 2026.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Anh Quan