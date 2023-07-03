Criminals using Bitcoin for drugs transactions

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Procuracy this morning organized a preliminary conference to review the activities implementation for the first six months of the year.

The HCMC People's Procuracy said that the crime situation in Ho Chi Minh City in the first six months of the year has surged highly over the same period last year and it continued to develop complicatedly causing more difficulties for prosecuting agencies on crime prevention and control.

During the passing time, there were popular kinds of crime, including “illegally transporting drugs” from overseas to Vietnam via Tan Son Nhat International Airport, drugs being concealed in the form of goods by postal services in the form of individual, non-commercial gifts, “hand-carried” goods or suspects using crypto-currencies (Bitcoin) to pay for illegal drug transactions.

Besides, crime groups were operating in the field of black credit in wide areas, operating as enterprises to hide their crime; accessing lenders in various forms of flyers, advertisements on social media, lending via online mobile apps and then they performed to collect debt in illegal ways causing concern on people.

Regarding corruption crimes, 169 people were prosecuted for the acts of “Receiving bribes”, “Giving bribes”, “Production, sale, exchange, donation of software used for illegal purposes” at the Vietnam Register Agency and register centers in the city causing concern on people. Accordingly, the two-level investigation agencies detected and prosecuted 4,794 cases with 5,184 accused.

On the other hand, the situation of civil disputes, commercial business, labor and administrative complaints increased compared to the same period in 2022.