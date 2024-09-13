Course on AI technologies within public administrative services organized

A training course on the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in public administrative services was organized to facilitate civil servants' work.

The People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, in partnership with the Center for Training and Fostering Diplomacy and Foreign Language Knowledge (CEFALT) under the HCMC Department of Foreign Affairs, along with the British University Vietnam (BUV), today conducted the course on AI.

Senior Lecturer Ali Al-Dulaimi delivers the course

The course aims to enhance understanding of artificial intelligence and digital transformation among leaders of departments and agencies, managers of agencies and organizations, as well as civil servants and public employees. It focuses on the application of AI in public services and explores strategies for implementing AI in various public service sectors, including healthcare, labor safety, and transportation.

During the inaugural ceremony of the course, Deputy Director Tran Xuan Thuy of the Department of Foreign Affairs emphasized that digital transformation is not merely an option but a necessary trend.

He highlighted that semiconductor technology and artificial intelligence have been effective and widely adopted tools for digital transformation in many developed nations over the past two decades. Notably, AI is significantly enhancing the management and operational efficiency of agencies and organizations.

Being the largest economic and urban center in Vietnam, Ho Chi Minh City is facing major challenges in urban management, a large population and the need to improve the quality of public administrative services, so the application of AI in public administrative services has become more urgent than ever.

AI can automate complex processes, helping to reduce processing time, increase transparency and improve administrative management efficiency. Moreover, AI also has the ability to analyze complex data, make accurate and quick decisions, supporting Ho Chi Minh City to effectively meet the needs of city dwellers and build a modern public administration.

This is also the responsibility of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Foreign Affairs in implementing the Resolution of the City Party Congress 2020-2025 - Breakthrough Program for human resources and culture development of Ho Chi Minh City 2020-2025 with a vision to 2030 and the Action Program of the 32nd Diplomatic Conference.

The one-day course instructed by Senior Lecturer Ali Al-Dulaimi, Head of Department of Computing & Innovative Technology - British University Vietnam (BUV), includes topics such as Understanding AI - Basic Concepts and Terminology, AI Applications in Public Services, Practical examples and lessons, Proposing AI application solutions, ethical considerations and challenges from applying AI in Government operations, AI implementation action plan, Steps to develop an AI strategy and implementation plan.

By Xuan Hanh – Translated by Anh Quan