Contest held to seek practical solutions for climate change

Touchstone Partners and Temasek Foundation (member of Temasek, Singapore), HCMC Institute for Development Studies (HIDS) yesterday co-held the contest ‘Net Zero Challenge’, aiming at finding feasible measures to fight against climate change.



In the contest launch ceremony, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Department Vo Van Hoan expressed his hope for innovative businesses in the green economic field to introduce their current products that can help diminish negative impacts of climate change, and for more connections between needy enterprises and investors.

“Being the largest economic hub in Vietnam, HCMC also releases the hugest amount of emissions. Therefore, the city is actively seeking effective solutions to carry out the national commitment at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26). This is both a challenge and opportunity for the city to quickly keep up with the global green shift. The choice of green economy and development is inevitable now”, said Vice Chairman Hoan.



‘Net Zero Challenge’ aims at supporting technologies that can handle large-scale environmental challenges in the first stages of climate change. The contest focuses on three major aspects of Renewable energy and carbon neutrality; Sustainable food and agriculture systems; Circular economy and waste management.

The prizes are worth VND15 billion in total (US$630,000) for outstanding solutions, which will then be piloted in Vietnam and have a chance to approach investment funds, businesses, policy makers, and climate change alliances.

Participating teams can be innovative startups, research teams, members of business or non-profit projects that are ready for a large-scale piloting project. Foreign products which have already been commercialized in other nations but wish to develop a strategic partnership in Vietnam can also apply. All participants must have a Minimal Viable Product (MVP) that has the potential to be successfully replicated or commercialized.

The deadline for application submission is from August 21 to October 15, 2023. The organization board will select the 9 best teams for the final round in December 2023.



Touchstone Partners and Temasek Foundation will play the training role for contestants and then help to connect winners to suitable partners for large-scale pilots. The judge board includes organization units and other corporations, investment funds in the region supporting sustainable development.

Participating teams have an opportunity to directly collaborate with leading enterprises such as specializing in real estate infrastructure), Loc Troi Group (with knowledge of large-scale agriculture) and Duy Tan Plastics Co. (with deep understanding of materials science, plastic recycling).