Construction starts on Vietnam-China smart border gate project

Permanent Vice Chairman of Lang Son Province Duong Xuan Huyen on September 15 attended a ceremony to start work on Huu Nghi – Youyi Guan smart border gate project, organized by the People’s Government of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Implementing a framework agreement on promoting the pilot construction of Vietnam - China smart border gates, Lang Son province, and the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region have agreed to pilot the building of a smart border gate at the specialized route for transporting goods at Huu Nghi (Vietnam)– Youyi Guan (China) border gate.

The project will be implemented by the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region based on satellite positioning and 5G technology. It uses automated guided vehicles (AGVs), automated crane equipment, and a smart map-checking system. It can also complete cross-border logistics information exchange between Vietnam and China, allowing automatic customs clearance of goods around the clock.

Xu Yongke, Vice Chairman of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, said that once operational, the border gate will bring customs clearance activities between the two sides to a new level with “no closing” and “no waiting”, and help improve the efficiency of these activities.

Leaders of the two sides agreed to maintain regular, close, and effective cooperation to soon finish the project, so as to promote economic and trade ties between Vietnam and China.