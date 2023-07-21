Conference on cooperation between HCMC, Mekong Delta provinces

The conference, scheduled to be held in the Mekong Delta City of Can Tho today, will discuss the implementation plan of the socioeconomic cooperation agreement between Ho Chi Minh City and the provinces in the Mekong Delta.

In the series of activities of the conference, there will be a conference to connect trade between Ho Chi Minh City and Can Tho City. Moreover, the southern largest city also signed an agreement on cooperation in the health sector with other provinces and cities in the Mekong Delta in the period of 2023-2025. Discussion on the Ho Chi Minh City - Can Tho railway project is also a part of the conference.

Leaders of Ho Chi Minh City, Can Tho City and other provinces in the Mekong Delta, along with experts in the fields and distribution businesses, e-commerce platforms, wholesale markets, import and export and logistics will attend the conference.

Before the conference, Secretary of Can Tho City Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu said that Can Tho City has just worked with Ho Chi Minh City on unifying the connection between the city Department of Industry and Trade and the Department of Industry and Trade of Can Tho City with the aim to connect and deepen the connection chain for the consumer market and imports.

The transport infrastructure of Can Tho City in the coming time will synchronously connect with Ho Chi Minh City’s regions, the Southeast and the country, opening up space for the development of industrial corridors, connecting many seaport clusters, and reducing travel time, and logistics costs.

It is hoped to be an impetus for the linkage between the business community in Can Tho City and big markets in the upcoming time.