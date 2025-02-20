Companies scrambling to find staff after Lunar New Year

The competition for workers is so intense at the start of the year that companies are exhausted from the search.

Companies are in need of recruiting unskilled workers after Lunar New Year

After the Lunar New Year 2025, due to the abundant orders, many businesses in the Southeast region such as Dong Nai, Binh Duong, Ba Ria - Vung Tau are in need of recruiting unskilled workers in large numbers with many preferential policies.

Labor shortages are forcing many businesses to struggle to find workers to support their operations.

According to the Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs of Binh Duong Province, the demand for labor recruitment of businesses in the area is quite high, especially in fields such as garment, leather shoes, wood, food, mechanics, chemicals. It is forecasted that in the first 6 months of 2025, it will need to recruit from 30,000 to 38,000 workers.

Recruitment efforts are underway in the Dai Dang and Song Than 3 Industrial Parks in Binh Duong Province’s Thu Dau Mot City to fill unskilled positions in industries such as wood, paint, mica, textile, and food.

On average, each enterprise hires anywhere from hundreds to thousands of workers. Uchiyama Vietnam Company stands out for offering a minimum salary of VND8 million per month, complemented by policies for diligence, travel, living allowances, and sickness benefits.

As per the Dong Nai Provincial Employment Service Center’s data, in 2025, businesses in the province need to recruit over 75,000 workers, an increase of 10 percent compared to 2024, including more than 54,000 unskilled workers in the footwear, textile, woodwork, and electronics industries concentrated in localities with many industrial parks such as Bien Hoa City, Nhon Trach, Trang Bom, and Long Thanh districts.

The labor shortage, particularly of skilled workers, is posing significant obstacles for businesses, especially in the garment and footwear sectors.

In Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province, approximately 30 businesses registered to recruit over 10,000 positions in February 2025. The job opportunities are concentrated in trade, services, industry, construction, and agriculture, forestry, and fisheries sectors.

In February 2025, approximately 30 businesses in Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province registered to recruit over 10,000 workers, primarily in trade, services, industry, construction, agriculture, forestry, and fisheries. Logistics-related fields are also facing a high demand for personnel to support the supply chain, with numerous open positions. However, local workers are insufficient to meet the recruitment needs of most businesses.

To support local businesses in recruiting workers, the Binh Duong Provincial Employment Service Center has increased the organization of direct and online job fairs to connect labor supply and demand. The center has also promoted its job matching services, collecting and building a database of unemployed workers to facilitate connections with businesses seeking to hire.

To prepare the labor force for production activities in 2025, from the last months of 2024, Longwell Company at Dau Giay Industrial Park in Dong Nai Province’s Thong Nhat District continuously posted notices to recruit 2,000 workers with attractive monthly salaries from VND7.5 million a head or more.

From now until March 2025, businesses have implemented numerous welfare policies to attract workers. However, recruiting workers during this period remains challenging.

According to leaders of some companies specializing in labor recruitment, the provinces and cities in the Southeast region are facing difficulties in recruiting unskilled workers, because workers in the Central, Northern, and Central Highlands provinces have not returned after the Lunar New Year. Moreover, many of them have been applying for jobs in industrial parks, factories, and enterprises in their hometowns that are offering equivalent or even higher salaries than firms in the Southeast region.

Businesses keep struggling to recruit unskilled workers as many choose to seek higher-paying jobs abroad.

Because of the insufficient supply of local workers, particularly unskilled ones, the functional agency of Dong Nai Province is increasing the opening of fixed and mobile job exchanges to support businesses. They are directly traveling to the provinces of the Mekong Delta, Central Highlands, and South Central Coast to recruit workers, contributing to the stabilization of business and production.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan