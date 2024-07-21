Communist, left-wing political leaders hail Vietnamese Party chief’s devotion

Leaders of many communist parties and left-wing political parties worldwide have expressed their deep condolences over the passing of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong.

Leaders of many communist parties and left-wing political parties worldwide have expressed their deep condolences over the passing of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong, and spoken highly of his contributions to the nation’s development as well as the progressive communist movements across the globe.

Head of the French Communist Party Fabian Roussel expresses his sympathy over the passing of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong. (Photo: VNA)

According to the Vietnam News Agency’s correspondent in Japan, Chairman of the Presidium of the Japanese Communist Party (JCP) Central Committee Shii Kazuo on July 20 wrote an article sharing his deep sadness over the passing of the Vietnamese Party chief, who he described as a friend who could talk openly and honestly about any topic and any field.

The same day, Akahata, the daily newspaper of the JCP, posted on its front page the CPV Central Committee’s announcement on the death of Nguyen Phu Trong.

It highlighted that since he took office in 2011, the Party chief, the theoretical pillar of the Party and State, was responsible for shaping the political path of the CPV, helping promote the country’s Doi Moi (renewal) for years.

The Party leader wrote an article on a number of theoretical and practical issues on socialism and the path towards socialism in Vietnam in 2021. In 2013, he became the head of the Central Steering Committee on Prevention and Control of Corruption and Negative Phenomena, strongly promoting the fight against corruption.

Regarding foreign affairs, under the leadership of Party General Secretary Trong, Vietnam has pursued a comprehensive, flexible foreign policy while staying consistent with the policy of independence and self-reliance, Akahata stated, adding the country has actively promoted its high-level diplomacy with the US, China, Russia, Japan, as well as many other ASEAN member states, and set up its strategic partnerships with powers.

The national flag is flown half-mast at the headquarters of the Communist Party of Sri Lanka (CPSL) to show respect for the Vietnamese Party leader. General Secretary of the CPSL Dr. G. Weerasinghe affirmed that the Vietnamese Party chief was an inspiring revolutionary leader, who promoted the spirit of the Vietnamese revolution and contributed to shaping the development of socialism in Vietnam in the modern era.

He acknowledged Trong’s great contributions to the CPV’s revolutionary cause and the Vietnamese people’s happiness, adding he was an excellent theorist of the international communist movement, and a close friend of the CPSL.

Talking with the Vietnam News Agency’s correspondents in Latin America and Caribe, Secretary-General of the United Left Movement Party (MIU) and Minister of Regional Integration Policies of the Dominican Republic José Miguel Mejía Abreu expressed his outpouring of grief over the passing of Trong, saying this is a great loss to the Vietnamese people and international friends.

Having meetings and talks with the Vietnamese Party chief, he said he is impressed by the humble leader’s political vision and persistence in inspiring the people who struggle for the freedom and self-determination rights of their nations.

The Vietnamese leader left a wide range of legacies, including Party building and rectification, proactive criticism and self-criticism that help the CPV develop more strongly and recognise its pioneering role in the country’s comprehensive development, he said, commending Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s anti-graft campaign with “no restricted areas”.

Earlier, MIU’s official website posted a writing about Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, highlighting his contributions to the Party building and nation development.

Head of the French Communist Party Fabian Roussel shared the loss with Vietnam, and expressed his sympathy over the passing of the country’s Party leader.

Meanwhile, former Chairman of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia, and former Deputy Chairman of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic offered his sympathy, and spoke highly of the contributions made by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong to the nation’s construction and development cause as well as its Party building.

He also stressed that the viewpoints of the CPV and Trong have contributed greatly to the communist and workers’ movement worldwide.

VNA