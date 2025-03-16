Collective singing of national anthem sets Guinness Vietnam Records

The year 2025 marks a series of significant milestones for Vietnam, entering a new era of growth and prosperity. In the proud atmosphere, the family members of the late musician Van Cao, who composed the Vietnamese national anthem “Tien Quan Ca” (The Marching Song), experienced a very touching moment as they all together with thousands of participants joined the SHB - T&T Cultural Festival on the evening of March 15 in the capital city of Hanoi.

The grand event took place at My Dinh National Stadium, inspired by the opening ceremonies of the Olympic Games.

One of its most remarkable highlights was the national flag-raising ceremony and the collective singing of “Tien Quan Ca” (The Marching Song), with around 15,000 participants.

The record is officially granted for the largest number of officials, employees and units participating in the flag-raising ceremony and singing of the Vietnamese National Anthem.

New Guinness Vietnam Record has recognized the largest number of people singing the Vietnamese national anthem together, officially recognized by the Vietnam Records Organization (VietKings).

As for the family of late composer Van Cao, artist Van Thao, who is the son of musician Van Cao, was emotional as the song "Tien Quan Ca" by his father resounded proudly in the midst of a significant and holy moment with voices of thousands of people and himself.

The three- generation family members of the late composer Van Cao along with 15,000 participants take part in the SHB - T&T Cultural Festival, which was officially recognized as a Guinness Vietnam Record for the largest synchronized singing of the Vietnamese National Anthem.

Even though he and three-generation family members heard the national anthem thousands of times, this is a especial occasion for late musician Van Cao’s family, as they stood together to sing the song, a masterpiece that has become the sacred soul of the nation.

Beyond the record-breaking anthem performance, the grand art program was divided into three segments, combined with folk music and cutting-edge stage technology.

A significant highlight of the program is the sacred torch relay from the Temple of Hung Kings.

Additionally, the performances were staged grandly with a 6,000-square-meter projection screen, 3D mapping effects and the participation of dozens to hundreds of dancers, hot artists and 1,000 actors. They recreated the historical journey, honoring the traditional values ​​of the nation during the art program.

By Mai An- Translated by Huyen Huong