Coffee prices hit all-time high in Lam Dong Province

On May 17, the prices of Robusta coffee beans in the Central Highlands provinces reached VND56,200-VND56,700 per kg, VND5,000 per kg higher than two weeks ago.

In Lam Ha District, Lam Dong Province, the current selling price of Robusta coffee is VND56,200 per kg. The Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Lam Dong Province has assessed that domestic coffee prices have seen a significant increase due to the scarcity of supply.

The coffee price has been hitting new highs in recent months and is recorded as the highest price ever. Previously, the history of domestic coffee prices has seen levels of VND43,000 per kg in 1994, VND40,100 per kg in 2008, and VND49,000 per kg in 2011. However, currently, the coffee price even reaches up to VND57,000 per kg.

According to experts in the coffee industry, the coffee futures prices are once again on the rise in both the London and New York exchanges, primarily due to concerns about a delayed supply caused by unfavorable weather conditions in major coffee-producing regions, which have hindered the progress of harvesting in the new crop season. Brazil is facing a labor shortage for harvesting, while Indonesia is grappling with excessive rainfall.

Currently, the country has about 710,000 hectares of coffee, of which the Central Highlands has 639,000 hectares, accounting for 89.9 percent.