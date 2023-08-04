China becomes largest export market of Vietnamese agricultural products

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development yesterday announced that China is becoming the largest consumer of Vietnamese agricultural products.

China has become the largest export market for Vietnamese agricultural products, accounting for about 28 percent of the total export turnover to the world of this group of products. Moreover, the export growth rate is about 8.9 percent a year.

Particularly since the beginning of the year, whereas a sharp decrease in purchasing power has badly affected global trade, the export turnover of agricultural products to China has still grown positively. Especially the export of vegetables and fruits to this market accounted for 56 percent of the total fruit and vegetable exports of the country.

To meet the increasing demand of Chinese consumers in both quantity and quality, farmers and exporting enterprises have changed production methods by applying specific standards, managing farming processes and meeting traceability requirements to promote exports to the Chinese market in the coming time.