Children's Hospital issues gender affirmation to over 100 teens

Children's Hospital No. 2 in Ho Chi Minh City reported that it has issued certificates of gender affirmation for over 100 children.

Children's Hospital issues gender affirmation to over 100 children

As per the hospital, it has received 144 applications for gender affirmation from 2013 to June 2024.

Of these, 105 cases have been issued gender reassignment certificates while nine children are awaiting the board's decision, and the remaining cases do not meet the requirements.

Many children now want to re-identify as a gender different from the one they were assigned at birth. Most children who come to the hospital to request gender affirmation have a male external appearance, with a concentration between the ages of 6 and 10. According to doctors, there are many reasons why children may be mistaken for the opposite sex, such as male pseudohermaphroditism, female pseudohermaphroditism, true hermaphroditism, and children with both ovaries and testes.

Currently, Children's Hospital No. 2 in Ho Chi Minh City is the only medical facility in the South that is authorized to perform medical interventions for gender affirmation, according to regulations.

By Giao Linh - Translated by Anh Quan