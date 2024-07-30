Health

Children's Hospital issues gender affirmation to over 100 teens

SGGP

Children's Hospital No. 2 in Ho Chi Minh City reported that it has issued certificates of gender affirmation for over 100 children.

gender.webp
Children's Hospital issues gender affirmation to over 100 children

As per the hospital, it has received 144 applications for gender affirmation from 2013 to June 2024.

Of these, 105 cases have been issued gender reassignment certificates while nine children are awaiting the board's decision, and the remaining cases do not meet the requirements.

Many children now want to re-identify as a gender different from the one they were assigned at birth. Most children who come to the hospital to request gender affirmation have a male external appearance, with a concentration between the ages of 6 and 10. According to doctors, there are many reasons why children may be mistaken for the opposite sex, such as male pseudohermaphroditism, female pseudohermaphroditism, true hermaphroditism, and children with both ovaries and testes.

Currently, Children's Hospital No. 2 in Ho Chi Minh City is the only medical facility in the South that is authorized to perform medical interventions for gender affirmation, according to regulations.

By Giao Linh - Translated by Anh Quan

Tags

gender affirmation Children's Hospital i external appearance

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn