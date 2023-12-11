Chairman of US chip giant attends opening ceremony of IC design course

Chairman of computer chip maker Nvidia Corporation attended the opening ceremony of an in-depth training course on IC design.

Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung receives Chairman of Nvidia Group Jensen Huang

The event was attended by Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung and Chairman of Nvidia Group Jensen Huang, a Taiwanese-American business magnate in the world's AI chip manufacturing.

Chairman of Nvidia Group Jensen Huang tours the National Innovation Center Hoa Lac (NIC Hoa Lac)

This morning, the opening ceremony of an in-depth training course on IC design for lecturers at universities in Hanoi and engineers at technology companies who want to improve their IC design capabilities (Digital Design - Custom IC Training) under the chairmanship of the Ministry of Planning and Investment at the campus of the National Innovation Center Hoa Lac (NIC Hoa Lac).

Chairman of Nvidia Group Jensen Huang

The training program is built with the support of a team of leading experts from Cadence Group, a leading EDA and Intelligent System Design provider delivering hardware, software, and IP for electronic design. Lecturers from Arizona State University - top 10 prestigious universities in the United States- will deliver lectures.

During 4 weeks from December 11, 2023 to January 26, 2024 at NIC Hoa Lac, students and lecturers have access to Cadence's entire library and teaching materials. After completing the training program, lecturers can build and supplement the IC design curriculum which is practical in people’s work, meeting the development requirements of the electronics and semiconductor IC industry in the future.

By Anh Phuong – Translated By Anh Quan