Certificate authority implementation promoted in HCMC

The meeting aims at popularizing CA to the public, in turn boosting the growth of a digital economy and society while increasing the service quality to people coming for administrative procedures.

Recently, the HCMC Department of Information and Communications has collaborated with the National Electronic Authentication Center (NEAC) to launch a solution to integrate CA online into the city’s information system for administrative procedures. After this implementation, the system has received several positive feedbacks since it can greatly reduce the time to handle administrative procedures.

Deputy Head of NEAC Pham Quang Hieu shared that at present, his Center is introducing CA services in administrative procedure handling in 17 out of 63 provinces and cities, and 47 of 63 public service e-Portals are available to offer this service to citizens in need.

Meanwhile, NEAC is working with the Vietnam Club of Certificate Authority and Electronic Transaction, 7 major public CA service providers to introduce suitable policies to help the community. NEAC is committed to aiding the HCMC Department of Information and Communications to offer CA free of charge to the public for one year in hope of turning HCMC into the locality with the highest use of CA in the country.

In the meeting, Director Lam Dinh Thang of the HCMC Department of Information and Communications informed that HCMC People’s Committee plans for all public sectors in the city to offer public services online this year. In order to fulfill this goal, the application of CA and document digitization is mandatory.

HCMC has already offered CA to both state agencies and individuals in need. The meeting wanted to popularize CA to more citizens so that administrative procedure handling becomes more convenient and efficient in the near future.

On this occasion, the above Department, the Vietnam Club of Certificate Authority and Electronic Transaction, and organizations providing public CA services signed a memorandum of understanding on the cooperation in promoting CA use in HCMC via supporting policies.

In particular, HCMC Information and Communications Department is going to offer individual CA to citizens carrying out administrative procedures online from June 2023 to June 2024. Those in need can come to the People’s Committees of Thu Duc City and all districts asking for a CA. This offer will also be done free of charge in upcoming events.