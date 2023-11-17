Central Highlands provinces grow coffee in sustainable way

Agricultural authorities in Central Highlands provinces said that farmers in these provinces should grow coffee in a sustainable way to continue enjoying high prices.

Farmers in Central Highlands provinces are delighted following the high prices of coffee. Presently, coffee prices range from VND57,000-VND60,000 (US$2,355-US$2,479) a kg of bean; much higher than previous years. Growers are going to harvest the coffee in an area of over 630,000 hectares.

In three districts of Ia Grai, Chu Se and Mang Yang of Gia Lai Province, coffee is grown in an area of 34,000 hectares. According to the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of these three districts, coffee prices are at the highest level in many years, and productivity is also higher than last year.

For example, in Mang Yang District, productivity is estimated at 4-4.5 tons a ha, or 0.5 tons per ha higher than last year while In Chu Se District, coffee productivity in the area increased from 5 percent to 10 percent.

Mr. Nguyen Van Hop, Head of the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Chu Se District, said that this year's coffee crop had good crops and good prices; hence, coffee growers were quite excited. However, the agricultural sector recommends that during the harvest season, people need to pick ripe fruit to avoid spillage in the upcoming time.

In the long term, people should not see high prices but expand the coffee area. Instead, they should necessarily focus on taking care of existing coffee areas in an organic manner to create sustainable value.

Meanwhile, Mr. Le Hoai Duong, Director of the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Dak Lak Province, said that Dak Lak is the province with the largest coffee area and output in the country.

Dak Lak Province's coffee area currently has more than 213,000 hectares, with an average annual output of 558,000 tons. In recent years, rising coffee prices have helped increase farmers’ income.

Currently, the agricultural industry is orienting coffee development in a green and sustainable way including the building of a concentrated coffee raw material area particularly, with certification and traceability linked along the value chain. In such ways, it is expected to bring higher economic efficiency to growers, cooperatives and businesses.

Currently, coffee grown in the province is exported to more than 80 markets around the world. The province is also continuing to expand export markets towards a sustainable market, increasing the value of Dak Lak coffee.

Mr. Phan Viet Ha, Deputy Director of the Central Highlands Institute of Agricultural and Forestry Science under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, assessed that although the weather is not favorable this year, coffee output in the Central Highlands has not decreased whereas farmers in some districts have good harvests and yields are higher than prior years.

However, he stressed that farmers need to focus on producing high-quality coffee and increasing the value of coffee.

According to him, growers should take heed of organic production and limit pesticide residues. The agricultural authorities must orient people and businesses to produce and process a variety of coffee segments, focusing on improving product quality and value chain to meet export markets.