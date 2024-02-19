Cashew prices in Binh Phuoc Province drop

After the Tet holiday, farmers in Binh Phuoc Province are eager to harvest their cashew crop; however, they feel worry as its cashew prices this year are now lower compared with the same period last year.

The fresh cashew has been traded by agents at VND24,000 (US$0.98) to VND24,500 (US$1) per kilogram, decreasing from VND1,500 (US$0.06) to VND2,000 (US$00.8) per kilogram over the last beginning harvest season.

A farmer harvests cashew in BInh Phuoc Province’s Bu Gia Map District. (Photo: SGGP/ Bui Liem)

Farmer Tran Tu Chi, living in Long Phuoc Ward, Phuoc Long Town said that his family has three hectares of cashew and cashews have been ripened earlier than usual this year. Even during the Tet holiday, cashews fell sporadically so members of the family took time to pick up first cashew fruits at garden as desire for good luck at the beginning of the year.

Similarly, the family of farmer Hung Loc who has five hectares of cashews yields in Duc Hanh Commune, Bu Gia Map District has been busy for working at the garden from the sixth day of the first lunar month of 2024 to collect cashews.

According to him, the cashew harvest season this year comes in the Tet holiday so his family and residents have proactively started cashew harvest season from the beginning of the year.

If the weather is convenient, the cashews will have been ripening and fallen at the beginning of March.

It is expected that the farmers will have an abundant crop thanks to convenient mild weather. However, the trading price this year is lower than last year causing concern for farmers.

According to the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Binh Phuoc Province, during the passing years, the agricultural sector has regularly consulted, given guidance and recommended farmers to take care of their gardens so most of their farming areas have been developing well with fewer pests and good yields with two tons per hectare in average and some gardens gaining three to 3.5 tons per hectare.

Binh Phuoc Province is the country's hub of cashew with over 152,000 farming areas, accounting for nearly 50 percent of the farming areas of the whole country with more than 1,400 facilities of cashew processing, creating regular jobs for 50,000 laborers inside and outside the province.

Farmers are harvesting myrtle-leaved oranges.

Meanwhile, after the Lunar New Year, the prices of myrtle-leaved orange at the traditional markets and supermarkets in the capital city of Hanoi have been up to VND75,000 (US$3.1) to VND100,000 (US$4.1) per kilogram.

The myrtle-leaved orange has its origin in Van Canh Commune, Hoai Duc District, Hanoi which is now planted in other localities, comprising districts of Van Giang, Khoai Chau and Kim Dong of Hung Yen Province; Cao Phong District in Hoa Binh Province; Luc Ngan District in Bac Giang Province and so on.

By Bui Liem, Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong