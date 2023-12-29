Can Tho congratulates Prof. Vo Tong Xuan

Can Tho City leaders gave flowers and sent congratulations to Professor Vo Tong Xuan, the first scientist to be awarded the Vinfuture Award.

Prof. Vo Tong Xuan

Can Tho City leaders this morning had a meeting with scientists and attended a conference to review the science industry’s achievements. Secretary of the Can Tho City Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Bui The Duy and many scientists in the area were attending the conference.

At the meeting, Prof. Vo Tong Xuan shared his memories of helping farmers in the Mekong Delta to grow rice. Notably, Professor Vo Tong Xuan took advantage of the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) to promptly find and breed brown planthopper-resistant rice varieties, helping farmers and localities in the Mekong Delta to fight against the brown planthopper epidemic in 1976-1977.

At that time, Prof. Vo Tong Xuan and hundreds of students from Can Tho University went to the fields with farmers to plant rice and quickly multiply rice varieties resistant to planthoppers. This is also one of his important contributions to the successful crop production of farmers in the country’s rice basket, ensuring food security. The professor emphasized that scientists work to create good rice varieties with the ultimate goal of helping rice farmers have better income.

Secretary of the Can Tho City Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu

According to the Department of Science and Technology of Can Tho City, 5,671 scientists and employees including 915 with doctorate degrees and around 1,989 master's degree holders are working in 69 science and technology organizations in the city.

Recently, the science and technology industry has focused on forming and developing the science and technology market in the city.

At the same time, many events connecting the supply and demand of technology and equipment are organized. Additionally, the industry has supported many institutions to carry out research projects to create products, promoting the city's socio-economic development.

Dr. Tran Ngoc Thach, Director of the Cuu Long Delta Rice Research Institute said that 2023 is the year when Vietnam is reputed for rice grains as Vietnamese-grown rice increases sharply in the world. The Mekong Delta - including Can Tho City - is hoping to implement the project ‘Sustainable development of one million hectares specializing in high-quality rice cultivation and low emissions associated with green growth in the Mekong Delta until 2030’. The Institute hopes to cooperate with Can Tho City to build a long-term strategy for rice in terms of science and technology, with the participation of domestic and foreign scientists.

Speaking at the meeting, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Bui The Duy recognized the Science and Technology industry in Can Tho City’s outstanding and comprehensive achievements in promoting research applications as well as developing a scientific research ecosystem. In the context of the Mekong Delta being affected by climate change and water security, Deputy Minister Bui The Duy noted that the Department of Science and Technology of Can Tho City needs to focus on promoting the innovative startup movement.

Moreover, innovation and spreading creative knowledge must be associated with changing thinking and effective production models to adapt to climate change and water security. In particular, the process of scientific and technological innovation must be associated with copyright protection.

Secretary of the Can Tho City Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu congratulates Professor Vo Tong Xuan

Speaking at the meeting, Secretary of the Can Tho City Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu sent best wishes to Professor Vo Tong Xuan, the first scientist to be awarded the Vinfuture Award. Mr. Hieu said that Prof. Vo Tong Xuan has been contributing to the development of the region and the whole country as he helps increase farmers’ income.

The Secretary of the Can Tho City Party Committee hoped that scientists would liaise with the locality by carrying out practical research projects on a high-tech platform, creating value and motivation for Can Tho City’s socio-economic development.

At the same time, he disclosed that Can Tho City is focusing resources to soon complete an industrial park and a high-tech park. The Department of Science and Technology of Can Tho City needs to cooperate closely with the Mekong Delta Rice Research Institute based on cooperative programs to select rice varieties to soon launch Can Tho branded rice products.

By Vinh Tuong – Translated By Anh Quan