Can Tho City exports over 1 ton of longan to US, Australian markets

Delegates are delighted as a batch of 1.2 tons of longan is exported.

On the afternoon of July 23, in Co Do District, the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Can Tho City, in collaboration with Vina T&T Group, held a signing ceremony for a contract to link and export thanh nhan (bright yellow-fleshed longan) to the US and Australian markets. Accordingly, a shipment of 1.2 tons of longan was exported by air.

Delegates at the signing ceremony of a contract to export thanh nhan to the US and Australian markets

Co Do District, Can Tho City, has nearly 5,000 hectares dedicated to fruit cultivation, with about 330 hectares of longan trees. The longan in Co Do District has been granted 36 export planting area codes and is exported to markets such as the US, Australia, Japan, Thailand, the EU, and China.

Mr. Nguyen Ngoc He, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Can Tho City, stated that the signing ceremony for the contract to export longan to the US and Australian markets. The contract also comprises items to connect the fruit production cooperative and the export enterprise for sustainable production and consumption linkage.

The longan batch is exported by air.

Currently, the close, trustworthy, and mutually beneficial relationship between businesses and cooperatives is the right approach to creating high-quality products that meet the requirements of importing countries. Farmers and cooperatives in Can Tho City have gained many valuable connections and access to numerous export markets.

By Vinh Tuong – Translated by Thuy Doan