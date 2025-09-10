Law

Tay Ninh receives 79 Vietnamese citizens repatriated from Cambodia

Investigations showed that 22 individuals had exited Vietnam legally with passports, while 57 had crossed the border illegally.

campuchia-10925-10-5846-5784.jpg
Authorities handle procedures for the repatriated citizens. (Photo: VNA)

Authorities in the southern province of Tay Ninh have received 79 Vietnamese citizens who were handed over by Cambodian authorities after being found residing or working illegally in the neighboring country.

They consist of 66 men and 13 women from 22 provinces and cities of Vietnam, Tay Ninh police said on September 10.

Investigations showed that 22 individuals had exited Vietnam legally with passports, while 57 had crossed the border illegally. Among them, one person was subject to an exit ban issued by authorities in Ho Chi Minh City to ensure compliance with a court ruling.

Most of the citizens admitted they had gone to Cambodia’s Phnom Penh, Bavet, and other areas to work as waiters, attendants at karaoke parlors, interpreters, helpers at Chinese-owned restaurants, or sales staff for fraudulent companies.

Of the 79 people, 22 were processed for reentry into Vietnam, while 57 illegal migrants were dealt with by the Moc Bai border guard station. Administrative fines totalling VND206 million (US$7,813) were issued to 55 of them; one was exempt due to expired sanctioning time limits, and another is under investigation for possible involvement in migration offenses.

By 8 p.m. on September 9, 78 citizens had been handed over to police in their home provinces for further verification and handling in line with Vietnamese law.

Vietnamplus

Tags

Vietnamese citizens repatriated from Cambodia Moc Bai border guard station Cambodia Tay Ninh Vietnam

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn