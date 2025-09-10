Tay Ninh receives 79 Vietnamese citizens repatriated from Cambodia

Investigations showed that 22 individuals had exited Vietnam legally with passports, while 57 had crossed the border illegally.

Authorities handle procedures for the repatriated citizens. (Photo: VNA)

Authorities in the southern province of Tay Ninh have received 79 Vietnamese citizens who were handed over by Cambodian authorities after being found residing or working illegally in the neighboring country.

They consist of 66 men and 13 women from 22 provinces and cities of Vietnam, Tay Ninh police said on September 10.

Investigations showed that 22 individuals had exited Vietnam legally with passports, while 57 had crossed the border illegally. Among them, one person was subject to an exit ban issued by authorities in Ho Chi Minh City to ensure compliance with a court ruling.

Most of the citizens admitted they had gone to Cambodia’s Phnom Penh, Bavet, and other areas to work as waiters, attendants at karaoke parlors, interpreters, helpers at Chinese-owned restaurants, or sales staff for fraudulent companies.

Of the 79 people, 22 were processed for reentry into Vietnam, while 57 illegal migrants were dealt with by the Moc Bai border guard station. Administrative fines totalling VND206 million (US$7,813) were issued to 55 of them; one was exempt due to expired sanctioning time limits, and another is under investigation for possible involvement in migration offenses.

By 8 p.m. on September 9, 78 citizens had been handed over to police in their home provinces for further verification and handling in line with Vietnamese law.

Vietnamplus